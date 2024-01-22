Learn to be a sterile processing tech at MCCC

MONROE — Monroe County Community College and ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital will host an open house for the college’s Sterile Processing Technician course from at 4 p.m. Feb. 7 in the board room on the first floor at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, 718 N. Macomb St. To register for the open house, call 734-384-4127 or email bkinsey@monroeccc.edu.

The open house will include a presentation on sterile processing technology, an outline of the curriculum, information on employer expectations and employee salaries, a tour of ProMedica Monroe’s Sterile Processing Technology Lab, information on the upcoming winter offering of the course, and an overview of tuition assistance for eligible students.

MCCC’s Sterile Processing Technician course is a noncredit, 12-week, medical career training track that awards continuing education units upon completion and is designed to prepare students to function as sterile processing professionals in multiple healthcare settings. The next training course will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 12 through June 18.

Sterile processing technicians perform and participate in decontamination, cleaning, assembling, packaging, scanning, sterilization, storage and distribution of reusable surgical instrumentation and equipment.

Clinical hours will take place in Southeast Michigan or Northwest Ohio, generally within one-hour drive time from Monroe.

To enroll in the course, students should have or be pursuing a high school diploma or equivalency. The cost for the course is $1,955. For those who enroll by Feb. 11, an installment plan program is available.

Presenters for the course will include Krista Lambrix, director of the 2 South Inpatient Surgery, Ambulatory Surgery and Post Anesthesia Care Unit at ProMedica Monroe; Melanie Leath, instructor of MCCC’s Sterile Processing Technician course; and Stacey Goans, director, Michigan Works Monroe American Job Center.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

"There is a local need for sterile processing technicians, and successful completers can expect to earn a starting hourly wage between $16 and $20 per hour or more," Barry Kinsey, director of workforce development at MCCC, said. 'Most of the students who have attended previous training sessions are actively employed in the field. This is a great opportunity for student to train and begin a career in health care."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Learn to be a sterile processing tech at MCCC