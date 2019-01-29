What Can We Learn From Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.’s (HKG:322) Investment Returns?

Today we’ll evaluate Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (HKG:322) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding:

0.12 = CN¥3.0b ÷ (CN¥54b – CN¥22b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding’s ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Food industry. Regardless of where Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding has total assets of CN¥54b and current liabilities of CN¥22b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.