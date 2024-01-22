Learn how to train like a professional athlete
The strength and conditioning coach for the Tampa Bay Rays explains how you can workout like a professional athlete.
The strength and conditioning coach for the Tampa Bay Rays explains how you can workout like a professional athlete.
What you need to know about how to watch today's Buccs vs. Lions match.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
It's difficult for anybody to get a seat in Formula 1; being a woman makes a long shot even longer.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers at 49ers game.
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his top daily fantasy football lineup picks for Saturday's and Sunday's matchups.
Barber was an Olympic finalist in 2016.
"It’s hard to imagine this Congress getting to an agreement."
Valorie Schaefer, author of "The Care and Keeping of You," talks about changes made to the book for its 25th anniversary — and what fans want her to do next.
Microsoft today made Reading Coach, its AI-powered tool that provides learners with personalized reading practice, available at no cost to anyone with a Microsoft account. As of this morning, Reading Coach is accessible on the web in preview -- a Windows app is forthcoming. "It's well known that reading is foundational to a student’s academic success; studies show that fluent readers are four times more likely to graduate high school and get better jobs," Microsoft writes in a blog post.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Pacers, wonder what Bruce Brown’s trade market is and hand out some NBA midseason awards.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Birds vs. Buccs playoff game tonight.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Digital currency can improve the ease of international transactions and help the US dollar remain the world's reserve currency.
Controversy continues to surround the world of AI-generated imagery, and even as AI-generated images used in elections became a source of concern this week at the World Economic Forum, startups continue to plow the new furrow of AI tools for creators. The latest is Recraft, an AI graphic design generator aimed at professionals, which has raised a $12 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures in Silicon Valley, together with former GitHub CEO, Nat Friedman. Admittedly there are now myriad Generative AI design tools out there, such as Jasper, Adobe Sensei, Let’s Enhance, and many others.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm.
Nate Oats shoved Missouri forward Aidan Shaw in the chest and yelled at him during a brief altercation Tuesday, but he wasn’t penalized.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.