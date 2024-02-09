Learn why Somers is the cradle of the American circus and explore the town

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

Check lohud.com every Friday to see where our photographer went for our newest lohud on location feature.

Somers, NY, is known for being the cradle of the American circus. It all began in the early 1800’s when Somers resident Hachaliah Bailey purchased an elephant named “Old Bet.” With the elephant as the main attraction, Bailey formed the Bailey Circus, which eventually evolved into Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

There are many elephant references around town, including the old Elephant Hotel that was built by Bailey and now serves as the Somers Town Hall. The Somers High School athletic teams are known as the Somers Tuskers.

.

A sign with elephants at the entrance to the Towne Centre Professional Building in the Somers Town Center on Route 202 in Somers.

.

From left, David Peterson speaks Feb. 6 with New York State Trooper Matt Gelbman and his K9 partner Fortini near a new kennel outside the state police barracks on Route 100 in Somers. Peterson donated the kennel for the police dogs to stay in while their partners are in the barracks.

.

Steven Delzio arranges jewelry in a display case Feb. 6 at The Mexican Shack on Route 100 in Somers. The family-owned business has been on Route 100 in Somers for 48 years and will be closing its doors after a Flash Sale the first weekend in February.

.

The Westchester Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Lasdon Park in Somers. The sculpture was commissioned in 1987 and designed by artist Julia Cohen. Lasdon Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial is a 234-acre property consisting of woodlands, open grass meadows and formal gardens with flower and shrub specimens from all over the world. The park is home to several inspirational memorials and a museum honoring Westchester veterans.

.

Somers residents gather Dec. 7, 2023, for a Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting outside the historic Elephant Hotel and Somers Town Hall.

.

Roberto and Sal Reyes show off some of their delicious pizza at Sal's Pizza in the Village Plaza Shopping Center on Route 202 in Somers.

.

A mute swan floats along the Muscoot Reservoir on Route 100 in Somers.

.

A group of friends get together Feb. 6 for their weekly game of Mah Jongg on the second floor grill and lounge at DeCicco and Sons on Route 202 in Somers.

.

Ken Ryan makes a frame for a piece of artwork Feb. 6 at Somers Custom Framing and gift store on Route 202 in Somers. Ken and his wife Ginny opened the store in 2006. It has a variety of gifts, frames and a print studio.

.

The Somers Tuskers football team celebrates Dec. 2, 2023, after defeating Whitesboro 35-6 to win the New York State Class A championship at the JMA Dome in Syracuse.

Frank Becerra Jr.

About Frank Becerra Jr: Frank has been a photojournalist at the Journal News for more than 40 years. Born and raised in White Plains, Frank now lives in Brewster, where he is a volunteer firefighter.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Learn Somers NY connection to elephants and see the town