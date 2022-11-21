What You Can Learn From YBS International Berhad's (KLSE:YBS) P/E

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider YBS International Berhad (KLSE:YBS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 20x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

YBS International Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is YBS International Berhad's Growth Trending?

YBS International Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 113% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 505% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 38% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.7% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that YBS International Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of YBS International Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for YBS International Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than YBS International Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

