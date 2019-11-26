What have we learned so far in the impeachment public hearings and what comes next?

WASHINGTON – After two weeks of House Intelligence Committee hearings featuring a dozen witnesses, House leaders are mapping plans for the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Monday that three panels investigating Trump's dealings with Ukraine would submit their report to the Judiciary Committee "soon after" the Thanksgiving holiday. He said the committees including Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform found overwhelming evidence that Trump sought foreign interference in the 2020 election for his personal benefit.

The committees also found the administration stonewalled the inquiry by refusing to comply with subpoenas for documents and testimony, despite the witnesses who did show up. Schiff said the obstruction of Congress could become an article of impeachment against the president.

But Trump and congressional Republicans have argued that he was justified in urging Ukraine to investigate corruption, even if allegations involved former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Republicans have argued that the fight is a disagreement over foreign policy, which the president has the authority to direct.

Also on Monday, the Judiciary Committee won a case in U.S. District Court to enforce a subpoena for testimony former White House counsel Don McGahn. Special counsel Robert Mueller described McGahn as a key figure in episodes of potential obstruction of justice by Trump, another potential article of impeachment against the president. But the Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Trump has argued that he didn't obstruct Mueller because his aides including McGahn cooperated by testifying and because Mueller was never removed.

To catch-up and stay up-to-date, here's a look at the journey of the inquiry and what you can expect next.

By the numbers

59: Days since the beginning of the inquiry on Sept. 24

The case

What are the allegations against Trump?

The investigation began after an unnamed whistleblower raised concerns about a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The summary of the call shows Trump asking Zelensky to begin investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who sat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father was part of the Obama administration.

Since then, several witnesses and House Democrats have alleged that Trump and his associates — including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer — threatened to withhold nearly $400 million in Congressionally approved security aid to Ukraine as well as a White House meeting between Trump and Zelensky unless Ukraine agreed to investigate Hunter Biden's role at Burisma.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland also said he delivered a message to a top Ukrainian presidential adviser that aid would not resume to Ukraine unless the country delivered a public announcement of investigations.

Other witnesses, such as former National Security Council official Fiona Hill, have since testified to what she and others referred to as dual policy objectives — so-called "regular" and "irregular" diplomacy channels — where some officials were "involved in national security foreign policy" with Ukraine while others, allegedly led by Giuliani, were involved in a "domestic political errand," according to Hill.

House Republicans have attempted to unmask the whistleblower or call them to testify, but Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, R-New York, has refused to allow it, saying that most of the allegations in the initial whistleblower complaint have since been corroborated by other witness testimony.

What happened to the whistleblower?

The whistleblower's lawyers have instead offered to provide written answers from their client to questions from lawmakers but have balked at their client appearing publicly.

What does Trump say in response?

The president insists that his conduct is unimpeachable and that his July 25 call with Zelensky was "perfect."

Trump has repeated his call to Sondland, in which he told him, "I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo."