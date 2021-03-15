What we learned about ourselves in lockdown

Sam Baker
·2 min read

Americans learned over the past year that they kind of like working and socializing from home, and might keep these parts of their pandemic lifestyles going even after offices, bars and restaurants become options again, according to new Harris Poll data.

Why it matters: Even after the threat from COVID-19 recedes, we know life won’t simply return to its pre-pandemic shape. This year has altered everything from our media diets to our sense of work-life balance to our ideas of what’s fun.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

By the numbers: 75% of Americans said they learned during the pandemic that they prefer socializing in small groups at home over going out to bars.

  • 59% said they didn’t miss going out to bars to socialize as much as they thought they would, and 60% said they’ve learned over the past year “how much I love entertaining at home in small pandemic pods.”

  • And when asked what their social lives will likely look like when all the options are available, a plurality said they’ll mostly be hanging out at home, compared to just 17% who said they’ll mostly be going out.

Americans have also gotten used to working from home, according to the Harris Poll data, which were pulled from a comprehensive report combining multiple surveys over the past year.

  • 67% said their lifestyles have gotten healthier while working from home, and 55% said they’ve discovered that they didn’t miss the office as much as they thought they would.

  • 74% of Americans who are working from home said they’d consider taking a “workcation” — going somewhere else for a while, but working while there.

  • 40% of Americans said they’d miss having extra time in the mornings if they have to go back into an office full-time, and 39% said they’d miss being at home with their families.

Go deeper: Read the full Harris Poll report on Americans’ changing attitudes over the past year.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Combatting learning loss caused by COVID pandemic

    The past year has been like no other for education.

  • COVID pandemic, lockdowns taking toll on mental health

    After a year of lockdowns, isolation, life-altering changes, and loss, there are now growing concerns about a secondary pandemic of mental health.

  • Dow, S&P Close at Records as Stimulus Payments Land

    U.S. stocks rose Monday as fiscal stimulus begins to reach the economy and interest rates stabilized following their recent rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 175 points, or 0.53%, with the S&P 500 up 0.65%. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.05%, still shy of its high.

  • The Dow Rose 175 Points to a Record After Shaking Off Losses

    Stocks were sporting losses most of the morning, but they ended the day with gains, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to closing records.

  • Elon Musk gets a new title: 'Technoking of Tesla'

    Elon Musk gets called a lot of things...But Monday (March 15) saw him get a new title: 'technoking of Tesla'. And that's official. The company founder's new title was listed in a regulatory filing. It also listed finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn as 'master of coin'. No explanation for the cryptic new titles was offered. But one might refer to Tesla's new interest in cryptocurrencies. Last month the firm revealed it had bought 1.5 billion dollars of bitcoin. Tesla will soon accept it as payment for its cars. The news helped send bitcoin's price soaring. Over the weekend the virtual money hit fresh record highs around 62,000 dollars. Musk has also promoted alternative cryptocurrency dogecoin, which was founded just as a joke. The technoking's blessing was enough to send it soaring too.

  • Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years

    Finnish telecoms group Nokia said on Tuesday it planned to cut up to 10,000 jobs within the next two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities, as part of its restructuring plan. After taking over the top job last year, Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark has been making changes in a bid to transform the company to better compete with Nordic rival Ericsson. He announced a new strategy in October https://www.reuters.com/article/nokia-results-int-idUSKBN27E0PJ, under which Nokia will have four business groups and said the company would "do whatever it takes" to take the lead in 5G, as it banks on also capturing share from Huawei.

  • The Latest: China donates vaccine doses to UN peacekeepers

    China’s U.N. ambassador says China is donating 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to U.N. peacekeepers, with priority given to those serving in Africa. Ambassador Zhang Jun sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informing him of the donation, China’s U.N. Mission said Monday. It follows the announcement by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi of Beijing’s intention to donate vaccines at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Feb. 17.

  • Nokia, Orange Partner On 5G Network Optimization

    Nokia announced a deal with telecom carrier Orange, under which the Finnish company will expand its Self Organizing Networks (SON) technology across Orange’s 5G networks. Nokia shares were up about 2% in Monday’s pre-market trading session. This partnership covers all of the markets served by Orange. Nokia (NOK) already offers 2G, 3G and 4G support to more than a million Orange radio cells across Europe, the Middle East as well as Africa. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Notably, Nokia’s self organizing networks technology can operate on any vendor’s radio technology, which means Orange can optimize its live commercial networks irrespective of which vendor built them. Nokia’s Head of RAN, Mark Atkinson, said, “5G deployments and rollouts look much simpler on paper than they do in the real world. We appreciate and understand that our CSP customers have a technology stack that spans multiple vendors, which can lead to inefficiencies and complexity. Working with Orange and its global affiliates to optimize and simplify their multi-vendor networks is a challenge we relish and are proud to be part of.” Orange’s Senior VP Radio Networks and 5G, Arnaud Vamparys, noted, “As a long-term partner, Nokia was a natural choice to help us automate our mobile networks in different geographies. The complexity of radio optimization is growing with 5G beamforming and Nokia’s flexible, automated and multi vendor platform enables us to maintain our exemplary network quality and customer satisfaction in the 5G era.” (See Nokia stock analysis on TipRanks) On March 11, Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold reiterated a Hold rating on the stock but did not assign a price target. Leopold argued, “Investor hopes stem from 5G, the Huawei backlash, and that a sum of the parts analysis reveals hidden value. However after experiencing a major contract loss with Verizon, a reorganization, worries regarding profitability vs innovation and multiple executive departures, this stock may require patience.” Turning to the rest of the Street, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating alongside an average analyst price target of $5.05 (19.7% upside potential). That’s based on 3 Buys and 3 Holds. Shares have rallied about 61.7% over the past year. Related News: Altimmune Extends Lonza Partnership To Support Production Of AdCOVID Cardinal Health Inks $1B Deal To Sell Cordis Business Sanofi, Translate Bio Kick Off Human COVID-19 Vaccine Trial; Shares Gain 5% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Danaher’s IDT Snaps Up Swift Biosciences Adient Ends China JV In A $1.5B Cash Deal; Stock Rises 18% Coherent Determines Recently Revised Buyout Offer From II-VI To Be Superior Caci International To Buy Back $500M In Stock

  • Global 'streaming predators' could potentially send 'Netflix’s stock down 50%': analyst

    Laura Martin, Needham senior analyst joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why Netflix’s biggest risk this year is churn in subscribers and weigh in on the rising competition in the streaming landscape.

  • Hunter Confirms Paolo Porta as Chief Executive Officer

    Porta had been serving as interim CEO, steering Hunter through the pandemic.

  • Is CME Group a Buy?

    2020 was a great year for the stock market, despite extreme volatility. The S&P 500 ended the year up 16%, and many companies that benefited from an accelerated shift to digital operations had huge gains; even in many of the industries that were most impeded by the pandemic, stock prices recovered to close out the year in positive territory. CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), which operates futures and options exchanges, was affected by low interest rates throughout the pandemic.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. - VIVO

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2021) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. ("Meridian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIVO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.The investigation concerns whether Meridian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. [Click here for information about joining ...

  • Bitcoin retreats from record high amid report of Indian crypto ban

    Reuters reported on Sunday evening that senior government officials in India were working on a law banning cryptocurrencies.

  • A Year Of Covid: Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen On How To “Rebuild Better Than Before” – Guest Column

    Editors Note: For the latest in Deadline’s A Year of Covid series looking back at the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, Time’s Up boss Tina Tchen surveys the damage the lockdown inflicted on women in the workforce, and some of the steps we can take to begin rebuilding in a healthy and inclusive way. […]

  • Dealing with the emotional, academic toll of the pandemic as students head back to class

    As the lights go back on in classrooms throughout the region, the challenge is not only getting kids back in safely but dealing with the emotional and academic toll of the pandemic.

  • Elon Musk adds 'Technoking of Tesla' title, CFO takes 'Master of Coin' title: filing

    Elon Musk will keep the title of CEO.

  • 5 Top Stocks to Gain as Retail Sales Look Set to Rise

    Retail sales in the United States seems poised to grow in 2021 backed by positive macroeconomic developments, making it wise to invest in names like Tempur Sealy (TPX) and Tapestry (TPR)

  • US sends team to Detroit to investigate Tesla-semi crash

    The U.S. government's highway safety agency is sending a team to Detroit to investigate a crash involving a Tesla that drove beneath a semitrailer. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Monday night that a special crash investigation team will go to the city to investigate the “violent crash.” In both crashes, in 2016 and 2019, the cars were being driven while using Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving software.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: rebound, inflation and yields

    A surge in bond yields, fears about rising inflation and a jump-forward in interest rate expectations will be top of mind for investors at this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) led by Chair Jerome Powell convenes on March 16-17, with a policy statement and fresh economic projections due to be released at the end of the meeting. Investors will be looking for signs of whether the U.S. central bank's outlook for the economy has changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program and other developments.

  • A year of the pandemic added another Christmas for e-commerce sales

    A year of pandemic living drove U.S. consumers to spend an additional $183 billion online, according to a new study from Adobe released Monday. That's roughly the amount they spent during e-commerce's peak November-December holiday shopping season last year. The big picture: Adobe is predicting 2021's total e-commerce sales to land between $850 billion and $930 billion, with the figure topping a trillion for the first time in 2022. That's compared to $813 billion in 2020, which was a big leap up from $573 billion in 2019, the last pre-pandemic calendar year. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOther findings:"Branded shopping days" — like Memorial Day or Thanksgiving's "Black Friday" and Cyber Monday — lost some of their importance."Buy now, pay later" and "buy online, pickup in store" have both soared in popularity. Pandemic-driven shortages and price spikes meant consumers got fewer good deals and saw their purchasing power, which Adobe says normally rises about 4% each year, drop by 1% instead.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.