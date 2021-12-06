What has been learned from police disciplinary records? A lot

A new database nows allows the public to search New York police disciplinary records, files that had been previously protected under a part of the state's Civil Rights Law. Once the 50-a provision was repealed by legislation in June 2020, files obtained under Freedom of Information have become the basis of dozens of stories from the USA Today network and other media outlets.

These include insights into previous behavior by officers who were later involved in fatal incidents with suspects.

Revelations from NY police disciplinary records

Repeal of 50-A and subsequent court battles

Rochester Police Accountability Board

About this project

New York lawmakers approved a bill in June 2020 granting the public access to police disciplinary records in the wake of nationwide protests calling for increased accountability among law enforcement. Previously Section 50-a of the state Civil Rights Law had been used to shield officers' disciplinary records from public view for over 40 years. The change remains staunchly opposed by many police unions and the issue is proceeding through the courts.

17 months later, many previously undisclosed records are now available online through our public database, but hundreds of agencies have not full responded information requests made under New York's Freedom of Information Laws. USA TODAY Network New York, has partnered with MuckRock, the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information, University at Buffalo School of Law Civil Rights & Transparency Clinic and Syracuse University to ensure that the public has full access to these records as outlined in the legislation.

