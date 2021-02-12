  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Learning from their mistakes, Democrats close their 2nd case against Trump

Jon Ward
·Senior Political Correspondent
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House impeachment managers rested their case on Thursday, with a plea from lead manager Rep. Jamie Raskin for the Senate to rely on common sense in assessing whether to find former President Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to begin and end their arguments on Friday, setting the trial up for a finish on Saturday or Sunday after closing arguments and a vote by the Senate. A two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, is required to convict Trump and bar him from holding any future office, and while it appears that some Republicans are likely to vote with Democrats and find Trump guilty, it is believed that their numbers will fall short of the 17 needed to meet that threshold.

But Raskin, D-Md., stressed that one of the meanings of “common sense” was “the sense that we all have in common as a community.”

That reference to community, in the final moments of Raskin’s presentation to close out two days of arguments, said a lot. Everything feels different this impeachment, because Democrats have taken a very different approach than the last one.

The first time Trump was impeached, the Senate trial was a highly partisan affair, and Republicans were visibly angered at different times by the Democratic house managers.

Jamie Raskin
Rep. Jamie Raskin. (Reuters)

This trial is taking place in a vastly different context. An election is not around the corner, but rather just passed. And emotions are still raw — among everyone, Republicans and Democrats — from the violent assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters just over a month ago.

The House impeachment managers have seized on this reality. They have emphasized the bipartisan nature of the threat posed by the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, and have stressed that the danger has not subsided.

“Senators, you were here. You saw this with your own eyes. You faced that danger,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas.

“They could have killed all of us,” said Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who was actually quoting Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., from the day after the attack.

“This must be our wake up call … because the threat is not over,” Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., said.

The Democrats have made the trial about a common identity under threat from an outside force, rather than pointing the finger at the many Republican lawmakers in the Senate who at first opposed Trump in 2015 and 2016, but have since capitulated and helped him take over the party. Rather than indicting the Republican senators who promotedTrump’s lies about a stolen election, such as Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, there were many mentions of “we” and “us.”

On several occasions, the impeachment managers praised former Vice President Mike Pence for his courage and patriotism in upholding his constitutional duty to certify the election results, and emphasized the way that Trump directed a mob to target him with threats on his life on Jan. 6.

After the Capitol was cleared of rioters, Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., said, “I remember us finishing our task at four in the morning, and as I walked off the floor, I was so grateful — so grateful — for the opportunity to thank the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, for his actions, for standing before us and asking us to follow our oath and our faith and our duty.”

Pence’s example also served as a reminder that anyone who stood in Trump’s way has been targeted with harassment, intimidation and even violence, regardless of prior loyalty.

“The president wasn’t just coming for one or two people or Democrats like me. He was coming for you, for Democratic and Republican senators. He was coming for all of us, just as the mob did at his direction,” Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., said.

Rep. Ted Lieu. (via Reuters Video)
Rep. Ted Lieu. (via Reuters Video)

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., drove this point home by using the example of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who has said publicly that he voted for Trump and donated money to his campaign. But when Raffensperger refused to bow to Trump’s pressure to corrupt his state’s election results — despite death threats against him and his family — Trump called Raffensburger an “enemy of the people,” a phrase used in history by genocidal dictators.

“Let that sink in,” Dean said. “A Republican public servant doing his job, whose family had just received death threats, and the president of the United States labeled him ‘an enemy of the people.’”

Raskin, on Thursday, used the example of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, who was the target of an alleged kidnapping plot by militia members. He detailed Trump’s verbal assaults on her and Trump’s jokes at a rally in Michigan about the way he could influence his supporters to take action.

Trump has shown no remorse for anything he did and has called his actions on Jan. 6 and the months leading up to it “totally appropriate.” Raskin argued that this was yet more proof that Trump, should he be allowed to run for office again, would continue to incite his supporters against his opponents.

“If we don't draw the line here, what’s next? What makes you think the nightmare with Donald Trump and his … violent mobs is over? If we let him get away with it, and then it comes to your state capitol, or comes back here again, what are we going to say?” Raskin said. “My dear colleagues, is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?”

A frame from the House Manager&#39;s presentation. (via Reuters Video)
A frame from the House Manager's presentation. (via Reuters Video)

“Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?” he asked.

And Lieu warned the Senators that convicting Trump wouldn’t just prevent him from holding office. It would prevent him from even running for office again. Because, of course, Trump wreaked the havoc of the last few months after an election in which he lost.

“I’m afraid he’s going to run again and lose, because he could do this again,” Lieu said.

But the Democratic managers also appealed to a sense of hopeful idealism in the GOP psyche, despite the many signs — such as some Republican senators meeting with Trump’s lawyers on Thursday to advise them on legal strategy — that many Republicans have no intention of judging the case on the merits.

After his tribute to Pence on Wednesday, Neguse related that the next day he called his father and told him that “the proudest moment, by far, of serving in Congress, for me, was going back on to the floor with each of you to finish the work that we had started.”

“I am humbled to be back with you today. And just as on January 6, when we overcame that attack on our Capitol, on our country, I am hopeful that at this trial, we can use our resolve and our resilience to, again, uphold our democracy by faithfully applying the law, vindicating the Constitution, and holding President Trump accountable for his actions,” he said.

This was one of the most vibrant and clear calls to unity during the first three days of the trial so far, but there were echoes of it everywhere in the way the Democrats approached their task.

“This has been the most bipartisan impeachment in American history,” Raskin said, referring to the 10 House Republicans who joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month. “And we hope it will continue to be so in the days ahead.”

Democrats have learned from the first impeachment, in which Senate Republicans took umbrage at the way lead manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his team made their case. Schiff, although respected for his intelligence, had already become a polarizing figure long before the trial began, and Republicans saw him as preening and hyper-partisan.

Republicans resented the sense that they were props in a performance for TV cameras, rather than Schiff’s intended audience, even if many of them had already signaled before the trial began that their minds were made up and they were not persuadable.

Adam Schiff with other impeachment managers
Adam Schiff with other impeachment managers during the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump, Jan. 22, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A Democratic source familiar with the impeachment team’s preparations said that “the managers and the lawyers working for them were all very aware of the complaints levied against the previous impeachment team’s presentation.”

This time, Raskin and his team have set a different tone. He’s a constitutional lawyer whose faults tend to be delving too deeply into the finer points of the law, more so than sharpening rhetorical jabs on cable TV.

“Raskin is talking to the Senate. Schiff was talking to MSNBC,” one Senate Republican aide told Yahoo News.

Another senior GOP Senate aide told Yahoo News that “Raskin isn’t talking down to senators.”

“And unfortunately he has a far more compelling case. This one tugs at your heartstrings in ways that a phone call with Ukraine can’t,” the aide said, referencing the issue at the heart of the last impeachment.

The current impeachment is dealing with “something senators know and felt. It’s not some abstract thing.”

Raskin’s opening presentation on Tuesday drew praise from Senate Republicans, who were impressed with his precision, grateful that he was efficient and did not prolong his arguments. Many of them were also moved by his restrained retelling of his son’s recent death, and how he feared for the lives of his daughter and son-in-law on Jan. 6, as they hid inside the Capitol from a mob of violent Trump supporters.

“They came in well prepared. I’m at odds with them on where to go with the impeachment trial but I thought the quality of their presentation was impressive,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Yahoo News about Raskin and his co-managers. “I think it was stylistically very different [from last year].”

“I have to compliment the impeachment managers just in terms of their presentation preparation. I thought it was excellent. I don't agree with everything. But I think they set the standard pretty high,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told CNN’s Manu Raju.

There were other attempts to persuade the GOP rather than to castigate them. Neguse, in his opening remarks on Tuesday, countered constitutional arguments from Trump’s lawyers by noting that they didn’t “square with history, originalism, textualism” — the hallmark foundational concepts in conservative legal thought.

Joe Neguse
Rep. Joe Neguse. (Congress.gov via Getty Images)

Raskin argued that the impeachment was not motivated in any way by partisanship or ideology. “It makes no difference what the ideological content of the mob was,” he said. And he noted that numerous conservatives had been among the 144 legal scholars who signed a letter saying it was constitutional for the Senate to hold a trial for a former president.

The deference exhibited by the Democratic managers to the Senate extended to their use of time. Last year, House managers used almost all of their 24 hours over three days to make their case, and their arguments became redundant. Republicans cited this as an example of the Democrats playing to the TV cameras rather than speaking to the audience in the chamber.

Raskin, as he brought his case to a close on Thursday afternoon, boasted of the “disciplined and focused” work of his managers that allowed them to finish four-and-a-half hours early. After all, he had noted on Tuesday that “nothing could be more bipartisan than the desire to recess.”

Castro, on Thursday afternoon, spoke to the senators about the damage done by Trump to America’s reputation around the world. Hostile foreign governments, Castro said, are mocking and ridiculing America, and dismissing the ability of the U.S. to show global leadership on behalf of democratic freedoms.

“We get to define ourselves by how we respond to the attack of January 6,” Castro said. “The world is watching to see whether we are who we say we are. … This is why we have a Constitution. … The rule of law doesn’t just stand up for itself.”

“There’s a lot of courage in this room, a lot of courage that has been demonstrated in the lives of people in this room,” Castro said. He noted that some senators had put their reputations and safety on the line to stand up for civil rights, and others had “risked their lives in service for our country in uniform, in fighting in the jungles of Vietnam and controlling the mountains of Afghanistan.”

“You have served our country because you are willing to sacrifice to defend our nation as we know it, and as the world knows it,” Castro said. “And although most of you have traded in your uniform for public service, your country needs you one more time.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Trump 'made no attempt' to reach the National Guard to help overwhelmed Capitol Police, Rep. Castro says

    On the second day of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Joaquin Castro hammered the former president over his response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • HBCUs set fundraising records in a year when alumni like Kamala Harris have risen to new heights

    For America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities it has been a banner year.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

    Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: "Since last fall, I’ve spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I’ve also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss.“I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged,” Haley told Politico in December. “This is not him making it up.”She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?”“There’s nothing that you’re ever going to do that’s going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He’s got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans.“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him," she said. "And we can’t let that ever happen again.” The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I’m disgusted by it.”Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Rare Nasa photos reveal Amazon 'gold rivers'

    The satellite images reveal miles of unregistered gold mining in Peru's Amazon rainforest, Nasa says.

  • Ethiopia confirms widespread rape in conflict-hit north

    Scores of women have been raped in Ethiopia's northerly Tigray region, authorities have confirmed, in the chaotic aftermath of an armed conflict last year that ousted the local ruling party. "We have received the report back from our Taskforce team on the ground in the Tigray region, they have unfortunately established rape has taken place conclusively and without a doubt," Ethiopian Women's Minister Filsan Abdullahi tweeted late on Thursday. Though witnesses, medics and aid workers had spoken of widespread sexual abuse since fighting began in November, Filsan's comments were the first confirmation by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government.

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Why China may not be cheering Myanmar’s military takeover

    Myanmar’s coup has put a spotlight on its relationship with China. But the military taking back more power isn’t necessarily a plus for Beijing.

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Impeachment trial – live: Close ally Nikki Haley flips on Trump amid ‘growing tensions’ in legal team

    Follow for all the latest news from Congress, the White House and Mar-a-Lago

  • Court won't delay extradition of 2 nabbed in Ghosn's escape

    A U.S. appeals court refused Thursday to put on hold the extradition of two men wanted by Japan on accusations that they helped smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box in 2019. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an emergency petition to halt Michael and Peter Taylor's extradition to give them time to challenge a lower court ruling. The U.S. government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday, according to the Taylors' lawyers.

  • Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians. Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar's generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.

  • Philippines to get China-donated vaccines this month for troops, medical staff

    The Philippines is set to receive 600,000 doses this month of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine donated by China, a portion of which will be used to inoculate military personnel, a senior government official said on Thursday. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a regular news conference the Feb. 23 arrival of the vaccines is certain, but they would not be administered without the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Josh Hawley calls impeachment a ‘kangaroo trial’ after being accused of ignoring it

    Mr Hawley said trial was 'totally unconstitutional and it is incredibly selfish on the part of Democrats who are pursuing their own personal political vendettas here'