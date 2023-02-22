Learning to investigate

Feb. 21—Students at Green Hill High School spent a class period last week collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses alongside Mt. Juliet Police Department detectives.

The investigative services division of the Mt. Juliet Police Department conducted a mock crime scene for criminal justice students at GHHS to prepare them for an upcoming competition.

Vickie Smith, the criminal justice teacher at GHHS, reached out to the department about interacting with her classes this semester. The mock crime scene that was set up by the Mt. Juliet Police Department was a part of the class.

"They set up an incident outside in the common area at GHHS that had some evidence left behind," Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. "The students then had to demonstrate the skills of protecting the crime scene, isolating the witnesses and speaking to witnesses, identifying evidence, marking the evidence and then collecting the evidence."

The department had previously given a presentation to the students on investigations and crime scene processing, so when detectives Jacob Dean and Jennings Taylor arrived for class, they split the students into three teams so that they could all interact with the crime scene that'd been set up.

"Each team had their own scene to process and roles on their team," Dean said. "The scenario was simple but had enough pieces to allow them to work through the steps in processing a scene. These steps were covered in the classroom presentation previously. Each team's scene was cordoned off with crime scene tape, had various pieces of evidence, and some fake blood to help simulate the scenario they were given."

Students were given a brief review of the steps of processing a crime scene, and each student was assigned a role before they began to investigate.

"As they processed it, we, along with their teachers, gave minimal guidance," Dean said. "For example, instead of telling them what the next step in the process was, we would ask what step they were on and what was next. This made them think and figure out the answer on their own. Once each team was done processing their scene, we debriefed with each team and discussed the process as well as the evidence they collected."

The purpose of this debrief at the end of the exercise was to help students think beyond the process of collecting evidence to what that evidence could tell them about the investigation.

"Simply put, the students were not just given a lecture about the steps in processing a crime scene and conducting investigations," Dean said. "They were given a hands-on opportunity to help learn that process. I cannot speak for them as to what they all took away. It is my hope they all learned about the process we go through to process a scene and start an investigation, that often reality and what they see on television differs, and about a few of the capabilities of our investigative services division."

Interacting with students at GHHS through exercises like a mock crime scene was a familiar experience for Dean.

"When I was a criminal justice student in high school, I had similar experiences, so it is was nice to be able to give back," Dean said. "Our department works hard to maintain a good relationship with the community, and this was another wonderful opportunity for us to continue building that with the future generations and future leaders."