Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 29.901 Billion by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global learning management system (LMS) market is expected to increase from USD 9.464 billion in 2019 to USD 29.901 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.13 percent.

Valuates Reports Logo More

Organizations use LMS to streamline processes, methodologies, tools, and systems to improve learning, productivity and ROI. Due to the growing benefits and hassle-free training provided by LMS, there is growing adoption among various sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, and many other industries.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-6U3/global-learning-management-system-market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET (LMS) SIZE:

Advanced eLearning innovations such as 3D images of internal organs and live engagement with experts have improved the medical and clinical eLearning performance. In addition, LMS is used in retail for sales development skills training, product promotion, product training, leadership skills, assertiveness, recruitment & communication, and customer experience & care. This wide adoption is expected to increase the market size.

The growing acceptance of digital learning, growing tendency towards BYOD regulation, and business versatility thus increased the importance of LMS in both the corporate and academic world. With the growth in the adoption of digital technologies and BYOD increased choice, businesses are focusing on adopting LMS over mobile phones for streamlined training of employees. This, in turn, is expected to drive the LMS market size.

Inquire for Free Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-6U3/Global_Learning_Management_System_Market

REGION WISE LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET (LMS) SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest LMS market share during the forecast period. Organizations in the North American region are now turning to mLearning for better results and convenience. Both corporate users and academic institutes use LMS, and most vendors provide user-centric product creations. North America has shown the rapid adoption of new learning pedagogies, and this has further increased the region's LMS market share.

is expected to hold the largest LMS market share during the forecast period. Organizations in the North American region are now turning to mLearning for better results and convenience. Both corporate users and academic institutes use LMS, and most vendors provide user-centric product creations. has shown the rapid adoption of new learning pedagogies, and this has further increased the region's LMS market share. As countries such as China , India , Japan , and Australia offer lucrative opportunities for market players, the Asia-Pacific LMS market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. International vendors spend high capital in the industry to boost the overall portfolio of LMS products to ensure low-cost and customized training modules and products for employees.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-6U3/Global_Learning_Management_System_Market

LMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

COMPONENT

Services

Solution

FUNCTION

Administration

Content Management

Performance Management

DEPLOYMENT

On-Cloud

On-Premise

DELIVERY MODE

Blended Learning

Distance Learning

Instructor-Led Training

END-USER

Academic

Corporate

COMPANY

Adobe

Callidus Software, Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand

Docebo

Edmodo

Google LLC

Instructure

International Business Machines Corporation

LearnDash

Moodle

Saba Software

SAP SE

Schoology

SkyPrep, Inc.

TalentLMS

"SkyPrep, Inc. the potential growing player for the Global Learning Management System Market"

REASONS TO BUY:

The Learning Management System Market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamics, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the Learning Management System Market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the Learning Management System Market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

Evaluates the key vendors and deeply competitive analyzes and landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the Learning Management System Market.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Learning Management System Market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

BUY NOW: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-6U3

SIMILAR REPORTS :

● Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Market

The Asia-Pacific learning management systems (LMS) market size is expected to generate USD 2.884 million by 2022, growing by 34.2 percent at a CAGR.

Many factors, constraints, and opportunities affect the LMS market in the Asia-Pacific region. Growth in e-learning adoption and the "on-the-go learning habits" are driving the LMS industry. Furthermore, economic development in developed countries and the enhancement of educational facilities are anticipated to generate growth opportunities.

However, the lack of e-learning infrastructure and cultural barriers are hampering market development. Because of inadequate funds and lack of qualified workers, numerous educational institutions in emerging economies have struggled to implement such technologies.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4K112/asia-pacific-learning-management-systems-market

● On-demand Learning Management System Market

The global on-demand learning management system market size was USD 3.728 billion in 2019 and is forecast to hit USD 13.540 billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.0 percent in 2021-2026.

On-Demand Learning Management System allows employers to deliver training anytime and wherever, ensuring that workers can take charge of their own learning at their convenient time and place.

The key regions covered in the On-demand Learning Management System Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, and so on.