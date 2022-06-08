A Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) insider increased their holdings by 2.7% last year

Looking at Learning Technologies Group plc's (LON:LTG ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Learning Technologies Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Leslie-Ann Reed made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£250k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.86 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.30 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Leslie-Ann Reed was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Learning Technologies Group insiders own about UK£269m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Learning Technologies Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Learning Technologies Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Learning Technologies Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Learning Technologies Group. While conducting our analysis, we found that Learning Technologies Group has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

