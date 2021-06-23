Leary man arrested on arson, assault charges

Jun. 23—ATLANTA — A member of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King's Fire Investigations Unit was requested June 17 by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office to assist in a fire investigation on North Depot Street in Leary. The fire occurred at approximately 7 a.m. and damaged a 20-year-old, double-wide mobile home. Dexter Green Jr., 21, was taken into custody as a result of the incident.

"Stemming from an argument between the occupants, Mr. Green set three separate fires inside and outside of the residence," King said in a news release. "The suspect is being charged with arson in the first degree and aggravated assault."

King's Fire Investigation Unit assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and the Calhoun County Fire Department with this matter.

