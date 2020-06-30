LeaseAccelerator and NTrust Partner to Offer Global Lease Services

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the pioneer in the Lease Lifecycle Automation (LLA) software market, announced today a partnership with NTrust, the global industry leader in developing technology-enabled services for the Corporate Real Estate (CRE) industry. This partnership supports the delivery of Global Lease Services (GLS), an outsourced data solution that provides streamlined portfolio, fleet, and equipment lease management for global organizations.

Enterprise Lease Accounting Software (PRNewsfoto/LeaseAccelerator) More

Combining the power of LeaseAccelerator's global lease lifecycle automation platform with NTrust's CRE technology-enabled services, GLS enables global firms to outsource their lease administration, accounting activities and end-of-lease governance. GLS delivers cost savings and a centralized contract administration and accounting software and services platform that helps businesses focus on their core competencies. Key services offered include real estate and equipment:

Sourcing

Lease Administration

Lease Abstraction

Lease Accounting

Compliance

Stakeholder Engagement

"Many leaders are seeking software and service providers that can efficiently manage their real estate and equipment lease portfolios to drive value and long-term cost savings. The combination of LeaseAccelerator's industry leading platform and NTrust's full range of technology-enabled services provides companies with a powerful portfolio management solution," said NTrust CEO, Sri Ramachandran.

"Managing leases is highly complex and companies need trusted partners to help them through the journey. By partnering with NTrust, we can deliver a global leasing solution that allows companies to reap the benefits of a full lease lifecycle solution without having to manage the process themselves," said Michael Keeler, CEO at LeaseAccelerator.

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator provides global lease lifecycle automation (LLA) software to improve free cash flow and simplify compliance. Thousands of users rely on our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries. The LeaseAccelerator automation platform includes asset-level accounting, reporting and governance; stakeholder performance management; and an integrated competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a unique global lessor network of more than 500 bidders. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

About NTrust:

NTrust is the global industry leader specializing in delivery of technology-enabled services for the CRE industry. Established in 2003 by CRE industry specialists, NTrust has over 900 employees worldwide and has completed over 950,000 Leases abstracts from 40 languages and 106 countries. Our clients include global REITs, owner/developers, service providers, and occupiers. For more information on NTrust, go to www.NTrustinfotech.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaseaccelerator-and-ntrust-partner-to-offer-global-lease-services-301085966.html

SOURCE LeaseAccelerator, Inc.