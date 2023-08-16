Leasing of farmland in Lompoc to provide produce to local homeless shelters

TechCrunch

India's ambitious push for self-sufficiency in mobile phone assembling is yielding results. India shipped 2 billion domestically assembled smartphones and feature phones between 2014 and 2022 as part of its Make in India initiative, according to a new research, as the world's second largest handset market pushes to become self-reliant with its growing manufacturing infrastructure. A staggering 98% of all mobile phone shipments within the Indian market in 2022 were domestically produced and 16% of the production was exported, according to Hong Kong–headquartered market and research firm Counterpoint, compared to a mere 19% in 2014, the year Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration assumed office.