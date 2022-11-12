At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser in Greene County

One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County.

>> Adderall shortage raises fears of black market drug sales

The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in Waynesville, Warren County, after someone got out of the suspect car and ran from police.

A neighborhood resident recorded the foot chase and shared it with News Center 7.

News Center 7 began tracking the pursuit via Bellbrook/Sugarcreek police radio dispatch about 8:23 p.m. as police pursued the car south across state Route 725 in Washington Twp.

The pursuit continued to westbound Social Row Road when the suspect vehicle made a U-turn to head east on Social Row Road, where it hit a police cruiser. The pursuit continued south into Wayne Twp. until the suspect vehicle began to head north on Ferry Road until it turned onto Lytle Trails Road. .

At the time of the arrest, police were heard to ask for a tow truck to seize the suspect car as evidence, according to police scanner communication. They also asked for a K-9 to search for the other people believed to have been in the car.

We have reached out to Bellbrook and Sugarcreek Twp. police for details about the incident, including whether the officer in the cruiser that was hit was injured. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.



