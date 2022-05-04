At least 1 arrested after stolen marijuana bins fall onto Venice roadway

At least one person was arrested Tuesday by Los Angeles police after an early morning burglary led to the pursuit of a stolen box truck, during which bins of marijuana spilled out on the roadway.

The burglary was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a business in the 900 block of Venice Boulevard. Los Angeles police said a camera inside the business showed two burglars in the building.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the business was a marijuana grow house.

At some point after the burglary, police initiated a pursuit

Footage obtained by KTLA showed the truck speeding along the roadway with what appears to be a loading ramp dragging on the street, sending sparks shooting in the air. The back of the truck was open during the chase, allowing bins of marijuana to fall onto the roadway. Pursuing police vehicles had to swerve to avoid hitting the bins.

The chase lasted for around 10 minutes before ending near Wadsworth Avenue and 41st Street south of downtown Los Angeles, police officials said.

One suspect, unidentified as of Tuesday evening, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, burglary and in connection with the stolen vehicle.

It was unclear if the other burglary suspect was also arrested.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.