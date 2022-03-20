At least 1 dead, 24 wounded after gunfire 'swept across a crowd' at Arkansas car show

One person was in custody and a manhunt was underway for more shooters Sunday after a rampage that erupted at a southeast Arkansas car show left at least one person dead and 24 wounded, police said.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said more arrests were possible after "gunfire that swept across a crowd" in Dumas, a town of less than 5,000 people about 90 miles south of Little Rock.

"One suspect is in custody and a search is continuing today for others who may have been firing into the crowd of people," Sadler said in an email to USA TODAY.

Sadler said state troopers responded to the initial report of a shooting around 7:25 p.m. were helping Dumas police officers "restore calm to the community." He said the crime scene runs through the center the town.

Some of the wounded were taken to hospitals and medical helicopters responded at the scene. More arrests are possible, Sadler said.

Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch said an unknown number of children were among the injured after "multiple gunman just started shooting."

The 16th annual Hood-Nic Car Show was sponsored by the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization, according to the group's website. The show is part of a community event including a parade and other activities held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according the organization's website.

Wallace McGehee, the car show organizer, said the event had never been marred by violence in previous years. He expressed condolences to the victims' families and the community.

“We apologize for all of this ... This has never happened with us at our event ever," McGehee said. "For something like this to happen, it's a tragedy."

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones tweeted that he'd attended the event earlier Saturday and was "heartbroken" to hear the news.

“We registered voters, enjoyed good music and celebrated a positive family environment," Jones said in a statement. "I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy."

