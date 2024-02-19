At least 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Indianapolis Waffle House

At least one person was killed and five others were injured after an early morning shooting Monday at an Indianapolis Waffle House.

Officers were sent to the restaurant's South Lynhurst Drive location about 12:40 a.m. after learning someone had been shot, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Five people, including a critically injured woman, were found with apparent gunshot wounds and taken to hospitals, according to the statement.

The woman later died at the hospital, police said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office, which determines the manner and cause of death, will release her name after her relatives have been notified.

Law enforcement outside a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis following a shooting early Monday morning. (WTHR)

The remaining victims, described by police as three men and one woman, were stable, according to the statement.

Officers were later notified of a sixth gunshot victim in critical condition, a man who either took himself to a hospital or was helped by someone, police said.

Homicide detectives believe preliminary information suggests "the incident started with a disturbance between two groups that escalated to gunfire," the department said.

Police added: "It is not clear at this point if any of the people injured were also individuals who fired shots. Detectives are also working to review any video surveillance footage that may be available."

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is collecting and identifying forensic evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Douglas Morning at 317-327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana line at 317-262-8477.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com