At least 1 dead, 8 injured in shootings on Easter Sunday across Georgia

Several Georgia law enforcement agencies responded to a series of shootings on Easter Sunday that left one person dead and at least eight others injured.

Channel 2 Action News reported a shooting near Phipps Plaza that injured three people just after 3 p.m. in the area of Peachtree Road and Oak Valley Road.

Atlanta police responded to a call about a man shot in the area. After they found him, police were alerted to two other victims. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with a witness who rushed to help one of the victims.

“While trying to keep him conscious, I asked him his age, just things he would know about himself. I covered the wound. I put pressure on his wound. I tried to stop the bleeding as best as I could. There were no exit wounds, so the bullet is still inside of him. All I could do was put my First Aid training into play,” she said.

Atlanta police responded to another shooting on Sunday where a man was shot in the hand. The shooting happened around 1:54 p.m. off Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

In DeKalb County, police responded to a deadly shooting around 4 p.m. at 4640 Memorial Drive. Investigators said the victim was shot in the leg and back after an argument at a car wash.

The victim later died in the parking lot of a nearby Popeye’s restaurant. His name has not been released.

One shooting in LaGrange left a 20-year-old man in critical condition. LaGrange police responded to McGregor Street and Colquitt Street, finding the victim shot multiple times.

Police said the victim, identified as Davaris Lindsey, was taken to a metro hospital. No information about a suspect has been released.

In Bibb County, the sheriff’s office is investigating a fight that ended with a 14-year-old girl getting shot. Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA-TV reported the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Grosso Avenue.

The girl is stable, but investigators are still working to determine who shot her and what led to the fight.

In Cordele, Georgia, police responded around 3 p.m. to a shooting off 7th Street where a man was shot multiple times. Police did not release the victim’s condition, but a suspect is in custody.

Cordele police said they arrested 27-year-old Sylvester Smith after Crisp County deputies spotted Smith in a car that matched a description given by a witness. Police said Smith didn’t stop for deputies but hit a light pole and was arrested after a minor foot chase.

Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WTVM-TV reported a shooting that injured one person on Sims Street in Columbus. No other details have been provided on the victim’s condition, or the suspect police are searching for.

