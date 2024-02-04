At least 1 dead in crash by Lamont courthouse: CHP

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a fatal car crash occurred outside of a Lamont courthouse on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

Per CHP, the crash was first reported around 8:20 p.m. on Weedpatch Highway outside of the Kern County Superior Court building.

It is not yet known what led up to this collision.

