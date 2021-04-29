At least 1 dead after fall into Rouchleau Mine Pit outside of Virginia

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 29—A 5-year-old boy has died after falling into the Rouchleau Mine Pit outside of Virginia, Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Virginia Police Department.

The boy fell approximately 70 feet.

The water emergency was reported shortly after 4:09 p.m. for two people in the pit. No updates have been issued on the second person reported to have fallen. The incident is under investigation and appears to be an accident, according to the initial police report.

Members of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Virginia police and fire departments responded to the scene. Identification is pending notification of family and further details will be released upon the completion of the investigation.

