At least 1 dead after fatal apartment fire
One person has died, a second person is critically injured and more than a dozen tenants are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in Denton.
One person has died, a second person is critically injured and more than a dozen tenants are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in Denton.
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
It will be LAFC against the Columbus Crew on Dec. 9.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Houston is making a big move.
Here are the health headlines you can put into practice this week.
The legendary singer got candid about her dating history and the merits of dating younger men.
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
Felicity Huffman breaks silence on college admissions scandal, four years after she was released from prison. Look back at the case.
Reviewers say it's 'like a hug from a gentle cloud warmed by the sun' — and it makes a lovely gift too!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will be available with numerous factory accessories, including a bed extender, skid plates, and several TRD parts.
Huawei is allegedly building a self-sufficient chip network, with help from a Shenzhen city government investment fund.
Photographer Prince Gyasi says he handpicked all his models, including Naomi Campbell.
JJ Watt broke some news.
The United Auto Workers (UAW) is seeking to unionize 150,000 workers across 13 automakers including Tesla, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Hyundai.
The 2023 Autoblog Technology of the Year competition sees five strong entries, but Mercedes-Benz with Dolby Atmos comes out as the winner.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
Learn how buying an auto policy online impacts pricing, where to buy insurance online, and how to get the best car insurance.