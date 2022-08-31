Tennessee man charged with murder following fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 in Louisville

One person is dead and another man has been charged with murder after a driver drove the wrong way onto southbound Interstate 65 near the Kentucky State Fairgrounds on Sunday and barreled into several other vehicles before bursting into flames, police officials say.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said eyewitnesses saw a pickup truck drive north on the southbound lanes of I-65 near the Watterson Expressway exit before crashing into seven other vehicles around 2:30 p.m.

Traffic deaths:Woman killed in car crash Saturday morning on I-65 identified

A passenger in one of the other vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people, including the driver of the pickup truck, were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, Mitchell said.

The passenger who died was identified Monday as 26-year-old Rajnu H. Masoud of Bowling Green.

The man accused of driving a car the wrong way on the interstate is Manchester, Tennessee resident Thomas Catalina, according to his arrest citation.

The LMPD arrest report said his car "struck several vehicles at a high rate of speed before overturning and catching fire," with some witnesses claiming Catalina's vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, was traveling over 100 mph before the crash.

Catalina, according to the arrest citation, appeared impaired when he spoke with officers at the scene. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where his LMPD arrest report said he told an officer he had used methamphetamine several days ago, before later stating "he didn't know but it may have been sooner." He also told police he was "driving as fast as the truck would go and that drugs had messed him up."

Blood and urine samples were sent to Kentucky State Police to be tested, according to the arrest report.

In the meantime, Catalina has been charged with murder, fourth-degree assault, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances and failure to maintain insurance. He's due back in court Thursday morning, according to court records.

Story continues

All southbound I-65 lanes were closed for at least two hours on Sunday, according to TRIMARC estimates.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: On I-65 North in the same area, the left two lanes are currently blocked. https://t.co/KNhG9KPu3u — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) August 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Thomas Catalina charged with murder following I-65 crash in Louisville