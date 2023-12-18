At least 1 dead after Maury County motorcycle crash

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a fatal Friday afternoon motorcycle crash in Maury County.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, crews responded to the wreck shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 in the 700 block of Mooresville Pike.

Officials said the crash was deadly, but they did not specify the number of people who died or share any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The fire department reported Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) was investigating the wreck. However, THP told News 2 the Columbia Police Department handled the crash.

News 2 reached out to Maury County law enforcement for more information, but we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

