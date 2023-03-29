At least 1 dead after shooting at Atlanta convenience store, police say

At least one person has died after being shot at a convenience store in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

Officers were called to the Metro Quik Mart on Metropolitan Pkwy. just after 7:15 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators found one person who had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim later died from their injuries.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on the scene working to learn the latest information. Get the latest details online and on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Details on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited.

Police have not released details on possible suspects or motives.

IN OTHER NEWS: