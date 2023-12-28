1 person dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the Constitution Hill Apartments on Constitution Road in reference to a person shot just before 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators have confirmed that at least one person is dead. That person’s identity has not been released.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the apartment complex and saw several police cars in the area.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if police have any possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: