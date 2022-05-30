At least 1 dead after shooting in Trotwood

At least one person is dead after a shooting in Trotwood Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch says crews were called to respond to the 20 block of Elmore Street around 3:19 p.m. after a caller reported that they believed a person had been shot.

Dispatch records indicate there is one shooting victim.

A law enforcement officer on scene told News Center 7 that at least one person is dead.

A police K9 is en route to the scene, but dispatch was unable to confirm whether it was requested to search for a suspect or if it was requested to assist with evidence.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.



