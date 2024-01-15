At Least 1 Dead as Tropical Cyclone Belal Hits Reunion Island

At least one person was confirmed to have died as Tropical Cyclone Belal hit the French overseas department of Reunion Island on January 15, though officials said a change of course meant the storm’s effects were less than initially feared.

According to France TV Info, citing the island’s officials, the person who died was a homeless man who had not taken shelter.

The population remained under strict confinement, although the local government said that, to the “relief of the island”, the storm had changed course and tracked between La Possession and Saint-Denis, “without really going inland”.

Footage here was published to Facebook by Alexis Trotet, who said it shows La Possession. Credit: Alexis Trotet via Storyful