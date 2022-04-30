Gunfire erupts at crowded west Charlotte business park leaving 2 dead, police say

Gunfire erupted around 7:15 p.m. Friday at in a west Charlotte parking lot that left two people dead, said officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The investigation was in the parking lot of a business park near the 700 block of Montana Drive, which is close to Interstate 85 in west Charlotte. Several events were going on at the time, which drew several crowds, police said.

Two people were dead after the shooting, paramedics said. One victim was found in a car and the other in the parking lot, police said.

A barbershop, day spa and other businesses are located in the building attached to the parking lot.

“There were several events going on,” CMPD Major Ryan Butler said. “There were several crowds of people. (We are) trying to determine what the relationship was with the events going on here, and the dispute that ultimately resulted in the two homicides we’re investigating now.”

Another shooting was reported shortly before that on Remington Street close to Beatties Ford Road, which is about two miles away.

Our crew on-site could see one person injured at that scene. Paramedics said that person refused treatment.

Police confirmed that the two shooting scenes were not connected.

#BREAKING Homicide detectives are on the scene of a murder off of Montana drive in NW Charlotte. A man on scene was just notified by police. He screamed out it’s his little brother. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/U2QnvrVYrU — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveWSOC9) April 30, 2022

No further information has been released.

Call police if you have any information.

Return to this story for updates.