At least 1 dead, widespread damage as Russia launches another mass missile attack in across Ukraine

On February 7, there were interruptions in electricity and water supply in Kyiv

Russia launched another mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine early on Feb.7, causing significant disruptions in Kyiv and damaging infrastructure in several cities, including Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

Explosions and anti-aircraft fire were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Drohobych and other cities. The attack is ongoing as of 8:45 a.m. EET.

Russia launched the cruise missiles from Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers.

Read also: One dead, 14 injured, widespread damage after Russia targets Kyiv in another mass missile attack

At least 12 of 15 kamikaze drones were neutralized by Ukraine’s air defenses as of 8:35 a.m., the Armed Forces General Staff reported

Social media reports indicated blackouts and disruptions to water supply in Kyiv.

Read also: Russian S-300 missiles kill infant, injure three women in overnight attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Missile debris damaged two high-voltage lines in the capital, leaving consumers on the left bank without electricity, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram . Power would be restored as soon as the security situation allows, energy company DTEK said.

“In the Holosiivskyi district, there is a preliminary report of a fire in an apartment building,” Klitschko said adding that emergency services en route to the site.

A man died in intensive care, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich reported on Telegram. He was hospitalized earlier following the shelling in Mykolaiv. The man suffered severe brain injuries, while others injured in the strike received on-site assistance.

Russia also shelled Kharkiv, hitting an infrastructure object, reported Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleg Synehubov.

Preliminary information indicated strikes in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, causing damage to non-residential infrastructure.



Read also: Ukrainian forces repel nearly 40 attacks on Avdiivka front and 24 on Mariupol front in a day, says General Staff

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine