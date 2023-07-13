At least 1 hospitalized following a shooting Dayton

At least one person is hospitalized following a shooting in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at around 1:31 a.m. to the 1900 block of W Third Street on initial reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Several officers were also in the area of Edison Street and N Mathison Street, according to initial scanner traffic.

Dispatchers did not say if the victim was found there.

We are still working to learn what happened in this shooting and if police are searching for any suspects.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.