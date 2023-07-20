At least 1 hospitalized following shooting in Harrison Township

At least one person is hospitalized following a shooting in Harrison Township early Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies along with medics were dispatched to the 4900 block of Old Barn Road near Shiloh Springs Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Palms Lounge and Grill parking lot, according to initial scanner traffic.

Medics have transported at least one person to the hospital.

We are working to learn the condition of the victim, what led to the shooting, and if any suspects are in custody.

