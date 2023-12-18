UPDATE: State troopers investigating serious crash in Preble County

UPDATE @7:33 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a serious crash in Preble County Monday morning.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to the 4700 block of State Route 503 on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told ews Center 7.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

They tell News Center 7 that State Route 503 is closed while troopers are investigating the crash.

We have reached out to the OSHP and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

At least one person is hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Preble County early Monday morning.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies are at the scene but could not provide any other information.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.