UPDATE: State troopers investigating serious crash in Preble County
UPDATE @7:33 a.m.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a serious crash in Preble County Monday morning.
Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to the 4700 block of State Route 503 on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told ews Center 7.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
They tell News Center 7 that State Route 503 is closed while troopers are investigating the crash.
We have reached out to the OSHP and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
-INITIAL STORY-
At least one person is hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Preble County early Monday morning.
