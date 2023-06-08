Man dead following early morning shooting in Centerville

A man is dead following a shooting in Centerville early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 9700 block of Sheehan Road shortly before 5 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that someone was trying to break into the residence, according to Centerville Public Information Officer John Davis.

>> PHOTOS: 1 man dead following shooting in Centerville

While dispatchers were on the phone with the 911 caller, there was a shot fired, Davis said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.

An incoherent female was also located laying in the front yard of the residence, Davis said. She was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for “unrelated issues.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff