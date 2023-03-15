At least 1 injured after being shot by deputies in Carroll County, GBI confirms

Carroll County officials say a suspect is down after being shot by a deputy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened at a home on Bar J Road, according to deputies.

Officials say the deputy is ok and the condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials have not released any other details at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



