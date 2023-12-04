At least 1 injured after crash on I-79 in Robinson Township

At least one person was injured in a crash in Robinson Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to 529 I-79 in the southbound lanes at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

PennDOT confirmed there were multiple vehicles involved.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-79 southbound between Exit 60B - PA 60 North and Exit 60A - PA 60 South. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) December 3, 2023

One southbound lane was restricted while crews responded.

It is unclear how many people were hurt in the crash at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

