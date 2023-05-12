UPDATE: Multiple shots fired injures, hospitalizes woman in Springfield

One woman was injured after multiple shots were reportedly fired in Springfield late Thursday night.

>> TRENDING: Downtown Dayton merchants hope Premier Health building sells soon, real soon

Springfield Police responded to the 800 block of East Pleasant Street at around 11:45 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired, the city’s dispatchers stated.

As officers responded, they discovered that a female in her 20s was shot and transported by a personal civilian vehicle to Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center, dispatchers informed. There, the woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for treatment.

The woman was in stable condition, according to dispatchers.

No one was in custody at the time of questioning. Furthermore, there was no description of the shooter.

Dispatchers believed the shooting to be an “isolated incident” with no further threat to the public.

Springfield Police led the investigation into the shooting.