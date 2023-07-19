At least 1 injured in Braddock shooting, officials say

There was a very active scene in Braddock Wednesday morning as officers from multiple police departments investigated an overnight shooting.

Officials told Channel 11 one person was taken to a local hospital, but we haven’t been told how they were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Officers at the scene told Channel 11 this is a shooting investigation.

State police as well as officers from Wilkinsburg, Duquesne and Munhall were called around 1:15 a.m. to Sixth Street, where a Channel 11 photographer captured video of multiple evidence markers in the street. We also saw a maroon sedan with its back window shattered being towed away.

We’ve reached out to law enforcement and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teen girl becomes pinned underneath car after woman crashes into front of McCandless restaurant Huntington National Bank to take location of last downtown McDonald’s restaurant Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, putting body in refrigerator in McKees Rocks VIDEO: 27 dachshunds seized from North Fayette home with ‘deplorable’ conditions DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts