At least 1 injured after shots fired inside Downtown Pittsburgh business

At least one person was injured after shots were fired inside a business in Downtown Pittsburgh.

There is currently a heavy police response in the 800 block of Liberty Avenue near the Arby’s. It’s unknown which business shots were fired at.

Pittsburgh police said one person was shot and detained by police.

There are no other victims reported at this time.

We have several crews downtown working to learn more. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates from the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 men accused of racing, causing Dravosburg school van crash that killed 15-year-old girl 2 girls, 11, hit by car on Pittsburgh’s North Side The Panther Pit in Oakland raided by state police for second time in 3 months VIDEO: Charges filed against off-duty Center Township officer after man died while helping shooting victim DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts