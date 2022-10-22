2 nurses injured, suspect in custody in shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital, police say

Two nurses were reportedly injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police sources told KXAS-TV that at least one person was injured in the shooting, which took place shortly after 11 a.m. at the hospital at 1441 N. Beckley Ave.

According to reporting by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, there were two victims, both believed to be nurses who were shot near the hospital’s labor and delivery department, and one of them was in critical condition. WFAA also is reporting that the suspect was shot by a hospital police officer.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that two “healthcare heroes were shot ⁦@methodistdallas near labor and delivery this morning. The suspect was shot by officers. Please pray for the family and friends of the victims and the entire ⁦@mhshospitals team.”

2 healthcare heroes were shot ⁦@methodistdallas⁩ near labor and delivery this morning. The suspect was shot by officers. Please pray for the family and friends of the victims and the entire ⁦@mhshospitals⁩ team. https://t.co/Izm9LGKHE6 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 22, 2022

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released, and the suspect’s condition is unknown.

Sources say suspect at Methodist was shot by Methodist Police officer after suspect shot two nurses near the labor and delivery area. DPD Homicide and SIU units both at scene to help investigate. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 22, 2022

Dallas police are assisting at the scene, but the hospital has its own police department that is in charge of the investigation. Police and hospital officials did not immediately respond to messages requesting more information.

A tour of the hospital’s new Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center for breast cancer survivors that was scheduled to start at noon has been canceled, a spokesperson for Methodist Hospital told the Dallas Morning News.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.