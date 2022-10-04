UPDATE: 2 children, ages 5 and 7, hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.; Sheriff’s Office is investigating

UPDATE @ 6 :10 p.m.

Two children, ages 5 and 7, were hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Harrison Twp. and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how it happened.

The incident at Hancock and West Hillcrest avenues was reported just after 3:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. The caller reported that at least two juveniles had been hit by a vehicle described as a white work style van.

>> Judge seals Brooke Skylar Richardson’s 2019 conviction

One of the children was found laying in the street, according to the incident report filed in the incident, and the second child was in a house. Both victims are being identified as girls.

At least one of two medic units dispatched made a transport to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The incident report indicates that the van left the scene, taking Hillcrest. Deputies located the vehicle just before 4 p.m. in the driveway of a residence in the 2500 block of Falmouth Avenue.

One of the calls to 9-1-1 came from the driver of the van, according to the incident report.

We will update this developing report as more information is released.