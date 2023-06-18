At least 1 juvenile killed and 9 others injured in an overnight shooting in St. Louis

At least one juvenile was killed and nine others injured on Sunday in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, according to Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The shooting took place downtown just after 1 a.m. CT, inside a building at 14th and Washington where a party was being held. The space usually serves as an office space.

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody, police Chief Robert Tracy said during a news conference Sunday.

“This Father’s Day, families across the St. Louis region woke to the news of yet another mass shooting,” Jones said.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, tenfold,” Jones said. “My heart goes out to all of the families in pain today. All those attending will carry with them the scars, physical and mental, from the gun violence that tore into their lives.”

The victim who died was a 17-year-old male, according to Tracy.

The injured victims’ ages range between 15 and 19 years old, the chief said. A 17-year-old female was also trampled running from the scene and has serious spinal injuries, he added.

Police recovered multiple firearms from the scene, including an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun, Tracy said.

Police are investigating who had authority over the office building and who was responsible for the party.

“Wrap your arms around your children today as we mourn because I will wrap my arms around mine,” Jones said.

Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the US, according to a 2022 study by Everytown for Gun Safety.

