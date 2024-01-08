At least 1 killed, 1 injured after Russia targets Kryvyi Rih shopping center and residential area

A shopping center in Kryvyi Rih was damaged as a result of the January 8 attack

A 62-year-old woman was killed after Russian targeted a Kryvyi Rih shopping center and residential neighborhood in its latest massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Jan. 8, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor, Serhii Lysak, reported on Telegram.

A 59-year-old man received shrapnel wounds, and more than two dozen homes were damaged in the attack.

More than 15,000 households had already lost power due to poor weather, reported Oleksandr Vilkul, the city’s Defense Council Head.

Four boiler houses that run on generators and two municipal water pump stations were operating on standby power due to the lack of electricity.

Trolleybuses and trams are not operating due to ice, while high-speed transport is only partially operational. Busses, minibuses, and diesel-generator trolleybuses are currently operating in the city, Vilkul stated.

Russia launched another multi-wave missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 8. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnytsky oblasts.

The Russians hit a private house in Zmiiv, Kharkiv Oblast early on Jan. 8, resulting in two injuries and two others trapped under the rubble, Kharkiv regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, reported.

24 people were injured after a blast wave overturned a minibus in Novomoskovsk.

Four residents were injured due to attack in Zaporizhzhya.

