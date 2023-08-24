At least 1 killed in crash on I-20 in Douglas County

Lanes of Interstate 20 westbound are shut down as Georgia State Patrol investigates a deadly crash in Douglas County.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the crash happened Thursday morning near the Lee Road exit in the westbound lanes. GSP confirmed to Channel 2 Action News This Morning that at least one person is dead.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted an overturned tractor-trailer and another vehicle involved. The name of the victim has not been released.

It’s unclear how long the crash investigation may take or when all of the lanes will reopen. As of 7 a.m., only one left lane was open.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com for the latest.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS