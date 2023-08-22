At least 1 killed after crash involving school bus in Clark County

TechCrunch

Netflix just announced a new mobile game that many “Love is Blind” fans will want to know about. Netflix Stories is an upcoming interactive fiction story game designed to let viewers experience the worlds and characters from popular Netflix films and series. The first game launching on the app is Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, which is meant to give players an idea of what it’s like to be wrapped up in a social experiment where singles try to find love before seeing what the other person looks like.