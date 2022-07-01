Updated: 3 killed when Eastern Kentucky shooter opens fire on law enforcement

At least one person is dead and several others are hurt after a shooting in Floyd County, according to the Floyd County sheriff and multiple media reports.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt confirmed the news to multiple media outlets late Thursday night. Hunt told LEX18 four Floyd County deputies went to serve an emergency protective order at a home on Railroad Street when they came under fire.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Matt Gayheart told reporters in Allen that the shooter was in custody and there was no threat to the public around midnight as well.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley confirmed the suspect is Lance Storz, 49. Storz was booked into the Pike County Detention Center at 4:46 a.m. and is facing two counts of murder — police officer, one count of murder and one count of assault on a service animal, according to jail logs.

Bartley said there is potential for more charges to be filed. Bartley confirmed all three victims who were killed were law enforcement officers.

The shooting involved victims from multiple agencies, according to media reports.

Injured officers were taken to hospitals in Prestonsburg, Lexington, and Huntington, WV, according to LEX18.

In a Facebook post, Hunt thanked everyone for their thoughts and messages and asked people to pray for the ones involved in Thursday night’s incident.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Expolsives said they were responding to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. Gov. Andy Beshear also sent out a tweet offering his thoughts and prayers for those involved.

Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.