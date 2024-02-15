At least 1 killed in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

At least one person was killed and as many as 15 others injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, after a rally Wednesday celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory, authorities said.

Of the injured, three were in critical condition, five were in serious condition and one person had non-life-threatening injuries, Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said.

Two people were detained after the shooting near a garage west of Union Station, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement.

The department did not identify suspects. The shooting appears to be criminal in nature and not terrorism, according to a preliminary investigation, three law enforcement officials briefed on the incident said.

Image: Parade (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images)

Police asked people to quickly leave the area so victims could get medical aid.

Thousands of people had gathered in downtown Kansas City for a celebratory parade and rally at Union Station after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win on Sunday.

A senior White House official said that the Biden administration was "closely monitoring" the situation and that “federal law enforcement is on scene supporting local law enforcement.”

Drue Tranquill, a linebacker with the Chiefs, asked people to join him in prayer for the victims over “this heinous act.”

“Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing,” he said on X.

"Praying for Kansas City," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also said on the platform.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was at the celebration and was safely evacuated.

