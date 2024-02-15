At least 1 killed in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

At least one person was killed and as many as 21 other people were injured with gunshot wounds in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, after a rally Wednesday celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl overtime victory, authorities said.

Eight of the injured had “immediately life-threatening” injuries, seven had life-threatening injuries and six had minor injuries after the shooting about 2 p.m. CT, Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson said.

Kansas City, Missouri, radio station KKFI 90.1 said its DJ Lisa Lopez was killed in the shooting Wednesday.

Police have not publicly identified any of the victims, including the one deceased person.

Image: A victim is aided after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images)

Children’s Mercy Hospital said it was treating 12 victims, most of them children with gunshot wounds.

Three people have been detained near a garage west of Union Station, Kansas City police said. Police are working to determine whether bystanders tackled one of the detained people, Police Chief Stacey Graves said.

The police department did not identify suspects. The shooting appears to have been criminal in nature and not terrorism, according to a preliminary investigation, three law enforcement officials briefed on the incident said.

Police asked people to quickly leave the area so victims could get medical aid.

Thousands of people had gathered in downtown Kansas City for a celebratory parade and rally at Union Station after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win Sunday.

Police said all of the Chiefs players, coaches and staff members and their families were safe.

A senior White House official said that the Biden administration was “closely monitoring” the situation and that “federal law enforcement is on scene supporting local law enforcement.”

Drue Tranquill, a linebacker for the Chiefs, asked people to join him in prayer for the victims over “this heinous act.”

“Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing,” he said on X.

“Praying for Kansas City,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also said on X.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was at the celebration and was safely evacuated.

Today, a day that should have been a celebration of the Chiefs' remarkable skill and success, has turned into a day of mourning. This senseless act of violence goes against everything Kansas City and the Chiefs Kingdom stand for. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) February 14, 2024

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

