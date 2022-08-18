At least 1 man hospitalized following shooting in Springfield

At least one man has been taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Springfield, according to police dispatchers.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Villa Road Thursday morning around 1:50 a.m. after a neighbor complained a man and woman were arguing and then there were gunshots, dispatchers told News Center 7.

One man was shot and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

